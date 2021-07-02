Mercer was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right quadriceps, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran infielder left Wednesday's contest with what was initially labeled quad cramps, but he's now been diagnosis with a sprain. It's unclear how long Mercer is expected to be sidelined. Humberto Arteaga was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move and will start at shortstop Friday with Trea Turner (finger) also banged up.