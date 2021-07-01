Mercer went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over Tampa Bay. Per Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington, manager Davey Martinez said that Mercer is dealing with cramps in his quadriceps and will be further evaluated Thursday.

Mercer received his first start since being hit in the mouth by a grounder last Thursday. The utility infielder popped his first homer of the campaign when he took Michael Wacha deep in the the fifth inning and he later singled and scored in the eighth. Both Mercer and Juan Soto dealt with leg cramps during the contest, though Mercer was able to stay in the game. Mercer will be looked at again Thursday and is considered day-to-day for the time being.