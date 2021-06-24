Mercer may only be available in an emergency Thursday at Miami after receiving three stitches in his lip, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

The veteran infielder had a grounder pop up and hit him in the mouth during the ninth inning of Wednesday's win over the Phillies, though he remained in the contest since the Nationals were out of bench players. It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, but Mercer's usage may be limited for a couple days while he deals with the discomfort.