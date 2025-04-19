Lopez had his three-game suspension reduced to two games following his appeal to MLB, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lopez was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pirates after inciting a bench-clearing brawl when he threw near Andrew McCutchen's head in the seventh inning. Lopez was initially handed a three-game suspension by MLB, but he was able to reduce that to two games, meaning he'll be available out of the Nationals' bullpen for the second leg of Sunday's doubleheader against the Rockies.