Lopez was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Lopez hit Bryan Reynolds with a pitch in the seventh inning and threw a pitch near Andrew McCutchen's head during the following at-bat. Lopez and McCutchen then had a heated exchange of words, which led to both benches clearing and the reliever's removal from the game. It remains to be seen whether he will face further discipline from Major League Baseball.
