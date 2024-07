The Nationals transferred Ferrer's (shoulder) rehab assignment to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Ferrer appeared in one game in the Florida Complex League, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter in 1.1 innings. He'll now join Harrisburg in order to rehab against some tougher competition, though it's still unclear whether he'll report to the Nationals or Triple-A Rochester once he's activated off the 60-day IL.