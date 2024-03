The Nationals placed Ferrer (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been shut down from throwing since March 15 due to a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder, and he'll be sidelined for at least the first two months of the season. Ferrer is nearly halfway through his initial three-week shutdown, so he could resume throwing in early April if his shoulder checks out fine.