Lobaton went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's rout of the Brewers.

While he didn't join in the Nats' eight-homer barrage, Lobaton continued to produce in one of his occasional starts. The 32-year-old catcher has a strong .286/.348/.619 slash line through seven games in July with two homers and six RBI, but as long as Matt Wieters is healthy, Lobaton won't see enough playing time to be useful in most fantasy formats.