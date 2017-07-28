Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Drives in three Thursday
Lobaton went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Thursday's rout of the Brewers.
While he didn't join in the Nats' eight-homer barrage, Lobaton continued to produce in one of his occasional starts. The 32-year-old catcher has a strong .286/.348/.619 slash line through seven games in July with two homers and six RBI, but as long as Matt Wieters is healthy, Lobaton won't see enough playing time to be useful in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: X-rays negative on injured forearm•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Batting average at career low•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Few opportunities in backup role•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Receiving start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Pops first homer Friday•
-
Nationals' Jose Lobaton: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...