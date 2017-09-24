Nationals' Jose Lobaton: In starting lineup Sunday
Lobaton (foot) is starting at catcher and batting eighth during Sunday's game against the Mets.
Lobaton has been dealing with some foot pain after being hit by a pitch on his left foot during a game on Sept. 14. He was able to make a pinch-hit appearance on Thursday and will enter the starting lineup Sunday in place of Matt Wieters, who is receiving the day off.
