Play

Lobaton (foot) is starting at catcher and batting eighth during Sunday's game against the Mets.

Lobaton has been dealing with some foot pain after being hit by a pitch on his left foot during a game on Sept. 14. He was able to make a pinch-hit appearance on Thursday and will enter the starting lineup Sunday in place of Matt Wieters, who is receiving the day off.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast