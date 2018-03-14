Nationals' Jose Marmolejos: Heading to Triple-A
Marmolejos was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The move hardly comes as a surprise considering Marmolejos had yet to exceed Double-A ball, where he slashed .288/.361/.458 with 14 home runs in 400 at-bats in 2017. The 25-year-old could still use some increased power output, but posting similar numbers at Triple-A Syracuse would give him a decent chance at seeing the big leagues at some point this season.
More News
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...