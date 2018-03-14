Marmolejos was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the Nationals on Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The move hardly comes as a surprise considering Marmolejos had yet to exceed Double-A ball, where he slashed .288/.361/.458 with 14 home runs in 400 at-bats in 2017. The 25-year-old could still use some increased power output, but posting similar numbers at Triple-A Syracuse would give him a decent chance at seeing the big leagues at some point this season.