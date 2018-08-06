The Nationals outrighted Marmolejos to Triple-A Syracuse last week.

None of the other 29 teams were willing to open up a 40-man roster spot for Marmolejos when he was designated for assignment, so the first baseman will stick around in the Washington organization. Over his 439 plate appearances at Syracuse this season, Marmolejos has slashed .257/.310/.367 with seven home runs and 42 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories