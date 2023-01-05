site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-jose-mujica-gets-deal-with-nationals | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Jose Mujica: Gets deal with Nationals
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 5, 2023
at
9:54 am ET
•
1 min read
Mujica signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Monday.
Mujica, 26, spent 2022 in the minors in the Yankees organization, posting a 4.11 ERA between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. His only big-league experience came in 2020 when he got into two games with the Rockies.
More News
04/26/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
09/04/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
08/01/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
07/29/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
07/11/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
07/03/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 24 min read
Scott White
• 39 min read
Scott White
• 15 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read