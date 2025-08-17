The Nationals optioned Tena to Triple-A Rochester following Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Phillies.

Making a start at second base Sunday, Tena went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and his third stolen base of the season, but the performance wasn't enough for him to maintain his spot on the 26-man active roster heading into the Nationals' three-game series with the Mets, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old infielder has handled a limited role across his multiple stints in the big leagues this season, slashing .243/.341/.355 with no home runs, 16 RBI and 19 runs over 169 plate appearances.