Tena went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Giants.

The utility infielder got the start at designated hitter and hit eighth, putting together his first multi-hit performance in April. Tena has seen most of his action to begin the season at DH and has been used exclusively against right-handed pitchers, and while he's hit .355 (11-for-31) in that role, he has zero homers or steals, and that batting average is inflated by a .478 BABIP.