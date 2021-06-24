Bell went 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI, two runs and a walk in Wednesday's 13-12 win over the Phillies.

Trailing by two in the sixth, Bell launched an opposite-field grand slam to give Washington the lead. Highlighted by a .228 average, the switch-hitter's offensive struggles are well documented, but he has hit .333 with eight RBI in his last six games, hinting at a possible mid-season turnaround for Bell. The 28-year-old has done the majority of his damage from the left-handed batter's box, hitting .253 with eight of his ten homers and 26 of his 32 RBI from that side.