Bell was doing work in the outfield prior to Thursday's game against the Padres, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Bell was tracking flyballs and moved minimally from side-to-side before making routine catches. Though he hasn't appeared in the outfield since 2016 as a member of the Pirates, Bell came through the team's minor-league system as a right fielder. It's unclear if he'll appear there in game action, though the Nationals have gotten thin on the depth chart with both Kyle Schwarber (hamstring) and Andrew Stevenson (oblique) currently sidelined.