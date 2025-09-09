Bell went 4-for-6 with two homers, six RBI and an additional run scored in Monday's 15-7 blowout of the Marlins.

The veteran first baseman notched his 11th career multi-homer performance, as he plated six or more runs for the second time. Bell cracked round trippers from both sides of the plate, blasting a 431-foot, two-run homer off southpaw reliever Josh Simpson in the sixth before returning the next inning to launch another two-run long ball off righty George Soriano. The 33-year-old Bell has been a steady performer since the All-Star break, batting .260 (34-for-131) with eight homers, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored over 40 games.