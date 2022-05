Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs during Saturday's 7-3 victory against the Angels.

Bell opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning, walked and scored in the fourth and singled and scored in the fifth. This is Bell's third instance reaching base three times in six games this month and he's still slashing a robust .351/.452/.546, all of which rank top 12 in MLB.