The Nationals placed Bell on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Bell is one of nine Nationals players on the 40-man roster who will begin the campaign on the IL as a result of the team's recent COVID-19 outbreak. Prior reports have suggested that only four of the players in question have been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, but it's uncertain whether Bell is one of the infected players or if he was merely a close contact. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, players that tested positive will be eligible to return after 10 days in quarantine, while those ruled out through contact tracing can return after a week. With Bell on the shelf for at least the next 7-to-10 days, Ryan Zimmerman is projected to serve as the Nationals' primary option at first base.