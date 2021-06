Bell (side) is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 28-year-old was scratched from Thursday's starting nine with soreness in his right side, and the results from his MRI have yet to be announced. Bell should be considered day-to-day until the Nationals provide an update. In the meantime, Ryan Zimmerman will receive another start at first base.