Bell isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Bell had reached base safely in his first two games of the season to begin the week. He went 1-for-6 with three runs, three walks and two strikeouts during that time. However, he'll get a routine day off Wednesday with Ryan Zimmerman starting at first base, batting third.
