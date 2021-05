Bell went 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Bell kept the Reds in the game with a ninth-inning blast off reliever Amir Garrett, but it wasn't enough to keep the Nationals in the game. The slugging first baseman has two homers over his last five appearances, a span in which he's hit safely four times while recording three multi-hit contests.