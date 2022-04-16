Bell went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Pirates.

Facing the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2011 Draft, Bell smacked run-scoring singles in the first and sixth innings. The switch-hitting slugger is off to a hot start to the season, slashing .333/.450/.545 through nine games with two homers, nine RBI and nine runs as he takes full advantage of a spot in the batting order following Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz.