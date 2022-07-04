Bell went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two runs and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Marlins.

The Nationals were unable to generate any runs over the first six innings of Sunday's matchup, but Bell hit a go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. Although the team was unable to pick up the win, the 29-year-old now has 10 extra-base hits over the last nine games, and he's hit .531 with a homer, a triple, seven doubles, seven runs and three RBI during that time.