Nationals' Josh Bell: Sits against southpaw
Bell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Bell will be out of the lineup for a second straight game with left-hander Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers. Ryan Zimmerman will start at first base and bat third.
