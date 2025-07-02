Bell is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Tigers.

The switch-hitting Bell will open the first game of the twin bill on the bench while the Tigers send lefty Tyler Holton to begin the contest. Bell has been far more productive against righties (92 wRC+ in 229 plate appearance) than lefties (26 wRC+ in 53 plate appearances) this season, so the Nationals could look to use him as more of a platoon player moving forward.