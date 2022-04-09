Bell went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Mets.

He tied the game up at 3-3 in the fourth inning by turning around a Max Scherzer fastball and sending it 443 feet into the second deck in right-center, but it was the last gasp of offense for the Nationals on the night. It was Bell's first homer and first RBI of the season as he looks to build on last year's solid numbers.