Nationals' Josh Bell: Slugs first July homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bell went 2-for-5 with a walk, double and a solo home run during Monday's 10-8 win over the Reds.
Bell went deep for the first time in July, and 12th time this season, to start a three-run third inning for the Nationals. Combined with his double, it's the sixth time that the 32-year-old has had multiple hits in a game this July, despite not having a home run. Regardless, it's been a great slashing month for the slugger so far, featuring season-high's across the board of .356/.442/.444 to go along with five doubles and six RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Beginning on bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Three hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Drives in three in nightcap•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Sitting for first game of twin bill•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Slugs homer in win•
-
Nationals' Josh Bell: Idle for series finale•