Bell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

The switch-hitting Bell has been far more productive versus right-handed pitching (116 wRC+, .336 wOBA in 301 plate appearances) than left-handed pitching (32 wRC+, .215 wOBA in 83 plate appearances) this season, so the Nationals will likely continue to be selective with his usage against southpaws moving forward. With lefty Jacob Lopez on the hill for the Athletics, Bell will bow out of the starting nine to open up the designated-hitter spot for James Wood in the series finale.