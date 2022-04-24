Manager Dave Martinez said the MRI on Bell's right hamstring came back "pretty clean, but the first baseman won't be in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He could be available off the bench as a pinch hitter.

The 29-year-old was removed from Saturday's contest with tightness in his right hamstring, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Bell also exited a contest earlier this week with a knee issue but didn't end up missing any time for that injury. He'll have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially sitting out additional games. Maikel Franco will shift to first base in his place while Lucius Fox fills in at the hot corner.