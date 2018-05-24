Nationals' Josh Edgin: Inks minors deal with Nats
Edgin signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday.
Edgin has latched on with the Nationals after opting out of his contract with the Orioles earlier in the month. The 31-year-old, who compiled a 4.34 ERA and 25:5 K:BB across 18.2 innings with Triple-A Norfolk prior to opting out of his deal, will report to Triple-A Syracuse. He'll serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Nationals.
