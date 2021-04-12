The Nationals reinstated Harrison from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
One of 11 Nationals placed on the COVID-19 IL ahead of Opening Day, Harrison will be ready to make his season debut after completing a mandatory quarantine and passing all phases of MLB's health and safety protocol. Washington has yet to release a lineup for Monday's series opener in St. Louis, but it'll presumably include Harrison, who was projected to serve as the team's primary second baseman before landing on the IL. Washington optioned Luis Garcia to the alternate site Monday in a corresponding move, leaving Hernan Perez and Jordy Mercer as Harrison's main challengers for reps at the keystone.
