Harrison appears to have won a starting role in the Nationals' infield after Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports that Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia were optioned to Triple-A on Saturday.

It's not yet clear whether Harrison will start at second base and Starlin Castro at third base or vice verse, but both veterans should be in the Opening Day lineup, with Hernan Perez and Jordy Mercer providing infield depth on the bench. Harrison's performance this spring may have been as big a factor in this decision as Kieboom's struggles, as the 33-year-old has slashed .419/.471/.677 in 34 plate appearances.