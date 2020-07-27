Harrison passed all COVID-19-related testing and will be available Monday in the Nationals' series opener with the Blue Jays, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

After being released by the Phillies late in summer camp, Harrison agreed to a major-league contract with the Nationals days later, but he wasn't available for Washington's season-opening series with the Yankees while he waited to clear all health protocols. Now that Harrison is officially in the fold for Washington, he'll likely fill a utility role thanks to his prior experience at second base, third base and the outfield.