Harrison went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and a stolen base Tuesday against the Mets.

Harrison took Steven Matz deep in the second inning, pulling a ball well over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. He was hitless in his two other bats, though he drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning and stole second base in the fifth frame after reaching on a fielder's choice. Harrison has earned only two starts since joining the Nationals a few days into the season, and his playing time is likely to only dry up further once Juan Soto becomes fully available.