Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's 11-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Harrison is out to a strong start in four games after being activated from the COVID-19 IL. His home run came off Merrill Kelly to lead off the sixth inning. The 33-year-old is 8-for-15 with five RBI and two walks. This is a pleasant performance for Harrison that could earn him more starts after battling injuries the past few seasons and not playing over 100 games since 2017.