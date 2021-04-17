Harrison is out of Saturday's lineup against Arizona due to back stiffness, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Harrison will be available off the bench if needed Saturday, but manager Dave Martinez wanted to keep the 33-year-old out of the lineup as a precautionary measure. Martinez didn't sound too concerned about Harrison's injury, but Jordy Mercer will start at the keystone in his place Saturday.
