Harrison went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs in Wednesday's 15-5 win over the Padres.

Harrison played a central part in Washington's offensive barrage, notching an RBI single in the fourth inning and a two-run double in the eighth. After a slow start to July, he has gone 4-for-7 with a home run, six RBI and three runs over his past two games.