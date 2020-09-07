Harrison (forearm) went 0-for-1 with one strikeout in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Harrison left the second game of Friday's doubleheader with a left forearm contusion, but he's appeared off the bench over the past two games. The 33-year-old remains in a depth role for Washington, but he appears to be available when needed.
