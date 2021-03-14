Harrison played center field during a "B' game Saturday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
The veteran utility player has never played center in a big-league game during his career, but it's the last position in the field on his checklist as he's played everywhere else except pitcher. "He looked good out there," Nats manager Dave Martinez said. "He ran some balls down. [It's] just a testament to him and what he means to this ball club. He can do a lot of different things and do them well." Harrison is expected to fill a bench role for Washington this season after slashing .278/.352/.418 over 33 games for them in 2020 while seeing action at first base, second base, third base and both outfield corners.
