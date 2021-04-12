Harrison is starting Monday's game against St. Louis.
Harrison was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, and he'll make his season debut for the series opener against the Cardinals. Harrison should serve as the primary second baseman for Washington now that he's available.
More News
-
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Activated from COVID IL•
-
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Should be back this week•
-
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Moves to COVID IL•
-
Nationals' Josh Harrison: May miss time, COVID protocols•
-
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Opening season at second base•
-
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Appears set to start•