Harrison went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres.

Harrison had the biggest hit of the night for the Nationals, sending a game-tying, three-run blast to center field in the fifth inning. The long ball was a rarity, as it was his first since May 22 and fifth overall on the year. The 33-year-old is slashing .271/.350/.378 with 17 extra-base hits, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored, five steals and a 20:43 BB:K over 283 plate appearances.