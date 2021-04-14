Harrison went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Harrison provided the majority of the Nationals offense with a two-RBI double in the ninth inning of a 14-3 loss. Since being activated from the COVID-19 injured list, Harrison has started both of the team's games at second base and has now collected four hits in eight at-bats.
