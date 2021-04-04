The Nationals are expected to be without Harrison due to COVID-19 protocols if MLB clears the team to begin its season during the upcoming week, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Harrison is among the nine Nationals players currently in quarantine because of COVID-19 protocols, though the club hasn't disclosed whether he's one of the four players who has tested positive, or if he's merely a close contact of an infection individual. Either way, the Nationals are expected to be without their projected Opening Day starter at second base if the team is able to play its three-game series with Atlanta, which begins Monday. Luis Garcia, Hernan Perez and Jordy Mercer could fill in at the position for however long Harrison is sidelined.