The Nationals placed Harrison on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Harrison is one of nine Nationals players on the 40-man roster who will begin the campaign on the IL as a result of the team's recent COVID-19 outbreak. Prior reports have suggested that only four of the players in question have been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, but it's uncertain whether Harrison is one of the infected players or if he was merely a close contact. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, players that tested positive will be eligible to return after 10 days in quarantine, while those ruled out through contact tracing can return after a week. Harrison had been projected to begin the season as the Nationals' primary second baseman, but Hernan Perez and Luis Garcia should see most of the work at the position while Harrison is sidelined.