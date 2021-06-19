site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison isn't starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Harrison went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Saturday's matinee, and he'll get a breather for the second game. Luis Garcia will start at second base and bat sixth.
