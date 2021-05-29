site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Josh Harrison: Not starting matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison isn't starting Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
Harrison will retreat to the bench for a second straight game after he went 1-for-6 with a run and a walk across his last two appearances. Luis Garcia will start at second base and bat sixth.
