site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-josh-harrison-on-bench-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Josh Harrison: On bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Harrison isn't starting Thursday against the Cubs.
Harrison went hitless in four at-bats in Wednesday's win over the Cubs. Jordy Mercer will start at second base and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read