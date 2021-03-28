Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that Harrison will begin the season as Washington's primary second baseman, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Carter Kieboom and Luis Garcia were optioned to Triple-A on Saturday, leaving Harrison and Starlin Castro (hamstring) to secure the starting jobs at second and third base, respectively. Harrison appeared in 33 games during his first season in Washington last year and posted a .278/.352/.418 slash line with three home runs in 91 plate appearances