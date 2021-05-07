Harrison went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss against Atlanta.
Harrison was the only Washington player who recorded more than one hit, and the veteran infielder has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games -- he has three multi-hit games during that span. The 33-year-old is slashing .316/.409/.447 during that 10-game stretch.
